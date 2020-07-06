1707 West Taylor Avenue

Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Move-in Ready East Point 3BR 2.5BA Townhome end unit features plenty of room throughout including a front entry, roomy kitchen with breakfast bar, a separate dining room, an oversized family/living room with fireplace and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy a rear patio with additional secured storage shed and a fenced-in backyard. Hurry this won't last long! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1945



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,157.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.