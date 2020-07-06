All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1707 West Taylor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1707 West Taylor Avenue
Last updated September 30 2019 at 9:15 PM

1707 West Taylor Avenue

1707 West Taylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1707 West Taylor Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Move-in Ready East Point 3BR 2.5BA Townhome end unit features plenty of room throughout including a front entry, roomy kitchen with breakfast bar, a separate dining room, an oversized family/living room with fireplace and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy a rear patio with additional secured storage shed and a fenced-in backyard. Hurry this won't last long! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1945

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,157.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 West Taylor Avenue have any available units?
1707 West Taylor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1707 West Taylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1707 West Taylor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 West Taylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1707 West Taylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1707 West Taylor Avenue offer parking?
No, 1707 West Taylor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1707 West Taylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 West Taylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 West Taylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 1707 West Taylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1707 West Taylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1707 West Taylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 West Taylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 West Taylor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 West Taylor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 West Taylor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College