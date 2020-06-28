1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Convenient to Marta and WATER INCLUDED!! This is a single-story unit in a four unit building. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen has IKEA cabinets and features stainless steel appliances.This unit also has a ceramic tub/shower combo and newer pedestal sink. There is a separate closet in the kitchen and a washer & dryer are included for you convenience. There is plenty of off-street parking. It is within easy walking distance of the East Point MARTA station and downtown East Point. No pets. No section 8.