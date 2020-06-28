All apartments in East Point
1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1

1688 West Forrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1688 West Forrest Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Frog Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Convenient to Marta and WATER INCLUDED!! This is a single-story unit in a four unit building. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen has IKEA cabinets and features stainless steel appliances.This unit also has a ceramic tub/shower combo and newer pedestal sink. There is a separate closet in the kitchen and a washer & dryer are included for you convenience. There is plenty of off-street parking. It is within easy walking distance of the East Point MARTA station and downtown East Point. No pets. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1688 W Forrest Ave Apt 1 has units with air conditioning.
