Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Four bedroom two bath bungalow in East Point with a fenced yard. Sunroom, separate dining room, Laundry hookups, deck in the large fenced yard Two bedrooms up and two bedrooms on the main. Hardwood floors throughout. Pets okay with some restrictions.