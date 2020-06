Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great location just south of Cleveland at Bayard St. Available for April 1st move in. Recently renovated with original hardwoods throughout main rooms with tiled kitchen and bath. Kitchen includes electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Neutral designer colors. Large back deck for your enjoyment on those warm summer nights. Pets are allowed with $175 pet fee + $175 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. 1 pet max. No section 8.