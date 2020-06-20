Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

1297 East Forest Avenue Available 07/01/20 Great home- Rare renovated home with TWO BATHS in this charming area - OPEN HOUSE:



Pre-listing this property. Current tenant moving out with expected move in of new tenant by June 1, 2020.



Charming Jefferson Park area. Completely renovated (down to the studs) in 2014. New roof, siding, windows, kitchen bathroom, and sheetrock. Showing now so you can immediately move in August 1st before school starts. Hardwood floors and new kitchen will welcome you home every day. Rare 3 BR and 2 full bath house with detached garage. Deck on the back to enjoy cooking out in the summer. Large eat in kitchen with room for table to have family meals. Optional security system with mobile device access. Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.



