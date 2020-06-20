All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1297 East Forest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1297 East Forest Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1297 East Forest Avenue

1297 East Forrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1297 East Forrest Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1297 East Forest Avenue Available 07/01/20 Great home- Rare renovated home with TWO BATHS in this charming area - OPEN HOUSE:

TBD

Pre-listing this property. Current tenant moving out with expected move in of new tenant by June 1, 2020.

Charming Jefferson Park area. Completely renovated (down to the studs) in 2014. New roof, siding, windows, kitchen bathroom, and sheetrock. Showing now so you can immediately move in August 1st before school starts. Hardwood floors and new kitchen will welcome you home every day. Rare 3 BR and 2 full bath house with detached garage. Deck on the back to enjoy cooking out in the summer. Large eat in kitchen with room for table to have family meals. Optional security system with mobile device access. Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.

(RLNE5776906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 East Forest Avenue have any available units?
1297 East Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1297 East Forest Avenue have?
Some of 1297 East Forest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 East Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1297 East Forest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 East Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1297 East Forest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1297 East Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1297 East Forest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1297 East Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1297 East Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 East Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1297 East Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1297 East Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1297 East Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 East Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1297 East Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1297 East Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1297 East Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College