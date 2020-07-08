All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1214 Calhoun Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1214 Calhoun Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:52 PM

1214 Calhoun Avenue

1214 Calhoun Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1214 Calhoun Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
East Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice cozy three-bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Shopping & downtown 10 minutes away. Quiet neighborhood. This all-electric home features water heater, heat pump and Central cooling.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Washer,Dryer.

Other Features:
– Water,Lawn Care,Garbage,Sewer included with rent.

Up to two pets welcome! (20lbs max)

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Calhoun Avenue have any available units?
1214 Calhoun Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1214 Calhoun Avenue have?
Some of 1214 Calhoun Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Calhoun Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Calhoun Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Calhoun Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Calhoun Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Calhoun Avenue offer parking?
No, 1214 Calhoun Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Calhoun Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Calhoun Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Calhoun Avenue have a pool?
No, 1214 Calhoun Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Calhoun Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1214 Calhoun Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Calhoun Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Calhoun Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Calhoun Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Calhoun Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College