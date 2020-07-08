1214 Calhoun Avenue

Amenities

Nice cozy three-bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Shopping & downtown 10 minutes away. Quiet neighborhood. This all-electric home features water heater, heat pump and Central cooling.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Washer,Dryer.



Other Features:

– Water,Lawn Care,Garbage,Sewer included with rent.



Up to two pets welcome! (20lbs max)



Up to two pets welcome! (20lbs max)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.