Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area internet cafe fire pit gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage tennis court yoga

NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE!



Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high ceilings. Merritt at Sugarloaf offers granite countertops and tile backsplashes in select apartment homes. From the moment you walk through the door, you will feel the comfort, convenience, and style that makes Merritt at Sugarloaf home.



Escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life and experience a community that is one of a kind with cutting-edge amenities and meticulously-groomed grounds. Our serene, gated community offers convenience with thoughtful amenities and prestigious location taking the stress out of city life. Relax by one of our two swimming pools or lakeside firepit area, and gather with friends at our indoor/outdoor poolside cabana with RV and grilling area. Merritt at Sugarloaf was also designed with your furry friends in