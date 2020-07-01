All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3955 Carriage Gate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:28 PM

3955 Carriage Gate Drive

3955 Carriage Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3955 Carriage Gate Drive, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,549 Sqft home in Duluth! Spacious living room with stone fireplace! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops. Master suite includes an attached bathroom with both a shower and tub. Spacious grand room with full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard with lovely deck to have your morning coffee or for family gatherings! Pets accepted on case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Carriage Gate Drive have any available units?
3955 Carriage Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 Carriage Gate Drive have?
Some of 3955 Carriage Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 Carriage Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Carriage Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Carriage Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 Carriage Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3955 Carriage Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 3955 Carriage Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3955 Carriage Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 Carriage Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Carriage Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 3955 Carriage Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Carriage Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3955 Carriage Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Carriage Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 Carriage Gate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

