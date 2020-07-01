3955 Carriage Gate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,549 Sqft home in Duluth! Spacious living room with stone fireplace! Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops. Master suite includes an attached bathroom with both a shower and tub. Spacious grand room with full bathroom. Spacious fenced in backyard with lovely deck to have your morning coffee or for family gatherings! Pets accepted on case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.