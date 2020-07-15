All apartments in Duluth
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

3893 Ridge Grove Way

3893 Ridge Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

3893 Ridge Grove Way, Duluth, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5BD 4.5BA home in a exclusive gated community. Master retreat features: over sized bedroom, huge bathroom w/ large shower, soaking tub and enormous closet. Finished daylight basement with private entrance. Private back yard, patio, open floor plan, 10' ceilings,extensive moldings. Kitchen has custom high end cabinetry, granite counter tops, gas cook-top and stainless appliances.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 Ridge Grove Way have any available units?
3893 Ridge Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3893 Ridge Grove Way have?
Some of 3893 Ridge Grove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3893 Ridge Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
3893 Ridge Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 Ridge Grove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3893 Ridge Grove Way is pet friendly.
Does 3893 Ridge Grove Way offer parking?
No, 3893 Ridge Grove Way does not offer parking.
Does 3893 Ridge Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3893 Ridge Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 Ridge Grove Way have a pool?
No, 3893 Ridge Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 3893 Ridge Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 3893 Ridge Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 Ridge Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3893 Ridge Grove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
