3893 Ridge Grove Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5BD 4.5BA home in a exclusive gated community. Master retreat features: over sized bedroom, huge bathroom w/ large shower, soaking tub and enormous closet. Finished daylight basement with private entrance. Private back yard, patio, open floor plan, 10' ceilings,extensive moldings. Kitchen has custom high end cabinetry, granite counter tops, gas cook-top and stainless appliances.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.