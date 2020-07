Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath bi-level floor plan with very spacious bedrooms and hardwood floors throughout in sought-after community. Kitchen features granite countertops and new appliances. Over-sized bonus room with walk-in closet on lower level- could be an extra guestroom. Tons of windows and great view of private backyard. Huge storage space behind garage and located close to schools, parks and shopping areas.