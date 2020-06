Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

One of the best deal in Duluth, close to many attraction. Recently renovated 2BR/1BA basement unit with brand new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, granite counter-tops, semi furnished with all utilities included. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts. One of the jewel at right priced. Call before showing.