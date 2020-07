Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2-Story on Full Finished Basement offers fabulous views and a big 2-story deck! An elegant 2-Story Foyer welcomes you! Amazing, open eat in kitchen has tremendous counter space and opens to big fireside family room! Large living room/office and dining room with beautiful views on main level! All 4 bedrooms have tremendous space! The master suite has gorgeous trey ceiling and a lovely master bath with double vanities, tiled floor, garden tub, and separate shower!