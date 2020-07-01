Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

2812 Old Coach Rd Available 05/01/20 Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in May! Beautifully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets & granite counter tops, opens up to breakfast area that leads to a huge screened in porch. Kitchen appliances (with Refrigerators) included. Separate dining & living area/office with french doors for privacy. Family room with fireplace that also leads to screened in porch. Newly remodeled master bath with soaking tub, glassed in shower, tile, new lighting & granite counter top. Easy access to Town Green which offers dining, entertainment, etc. Swim and Tennis Community at additional cost. W/D Connections



Schools:

Elem: Chattahoochee - Gwinnett

Middle: Coleman

High: Duluth

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Duluth home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany (669) 231-2126



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE2976721)