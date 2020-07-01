All apartments in Duluth
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

2812 Old Coach Rd

2812 Old Coach Road · No Longer Available
Location

2812 Old Coach Road, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
2812 Old Coach Rd Available 05/01/20 Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in May! Beautifully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets & granite counter tops, opens up to breakfast area that leads to a huge screened in porch. Kitchen appliances (with Refrigerators) included. Separate dining & living area/office with french doors for privacy. Family room with fireplace that also leads to screened in porch. Newly remodeled master bath with soaking tub, glassed in shower, tile, new lighting & granite counter top. Easy access to Town Green which offers dining, entertainment, etc. Swim and Tennis Community at additional cost. W/D Connections

Schools:
Elem: Chattahoochee - Gwinnett
Middle: Coleman
High: Duluth
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Duluth home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany (669) 231-2126

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE2976721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Old Coach Rd have any available units?
2812 Old Coach Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 Old Coach Rd have?
Some of 2812 Old Coach Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Old Coach Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Old Coach Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Old Coach Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Old Coach Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Old Coach Rd offer parking?
No, 2812 Old Coach Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2812 Old Coach Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Old Coach Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Old Coach Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2812 Old Coach Rd has a pool.
Does 2812 Old Coach Rd have accessible units?
No, 2812 Old Coach Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Old Coach Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Old Coach Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

