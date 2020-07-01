All apartments in Druid Hills
841 Artwood Road Northeast
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

841 Artwood Road Northeast

841 Artwood Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

841 Artwood Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
internet access
Best location ever! Live In town in a Private, furnished apartment - part of a duplex but feels like a single family home (no one above you). 1 mile to Downtown Decatur with its eclectic shops and trendy restaurants, 3 miles from Midtown Atlanta and 1 mile from Emory Hospital/University. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and kitchen completely furnished with everything you can think of. Separate dining room with seating for 6. A spacious, well-appointed corporate apartment suitable for short or long term. Gather around in family room and enjoy your favorite shows on the 65" TV in Family Room, or, if it's privacy you seek, retreat to 3rd bedroom/Den where there is a 50" TV. TVs in all Bedrooms. Master bedroom has a King bed, Queen in 2nd BR and 3rd bedroom is ensuite Den with a double Daybed (under trundle) and a sofabed. TVs in all bedrooms. Family room also equipped with two Full sofabeds. Fully equipped kitchen and ample towels and linens, washer/dryer. Master bath has shower over Jacuzzi tub; 2nd bathroom has step in shower. A parking pad that can accommodate 2 cars is steps to the door and will ensure you off street parking. Available for short term stays - 3 months plus 1 time cleaning fee of $95 as well as long term 4 mo plus 1 time $95 cleaning. Refundable security deposit required, providing all terms are met). Weekly stays also available. All utilities/Internet/wifi/TV/water included. Corporate/Traveling Nurses, Emory staff/students/Hospital recovery and production crews welcome!!!
NO SMOKING/NO PETS. Call/Text 404.578.8483 info for availability.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/841-artwood-rd-ne-atlanta-ga-30307-usa/3a27d47e-6eae-45b0-8fe5-239d7b58191a

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5660534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Artwood Road Northeast have any available units?
841 Artwood Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 841 Artwood Road Northeast have?
Some of 841 Artwood Road Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Artwood Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
841 Artwood Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Artwood Road Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 841 Artwood Road Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 841 Artwood Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 841 Artwood Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 841 Artwood Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 Artwood Road Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Artwood Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 841 Artwood Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 841 Artwood Road Northeast have accessible units?
Yes, 841 Artwood Road Northeast has accessible units.
Does 841 Artwood Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Artwood Road Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Artwood Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 841 Artwood Road Northeast has units with air conditioning.

