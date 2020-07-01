841 Artwood Road Northeast

Amenities

Best location ever! Live In town in a Private, furnished apartment - part of a duplex but feels like a single family home (no one above you). 1 mile to Downtown Decatur with its eclectic shops and trendy restaurants, 3 miles from Midtown Atlanta and 1 mile from Emory Hospital/University. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and kitchen completely furnished with everything you can think of. Separate dining room with seating for 6. A spacious, well-appointed corporate apartment suitable for short or long term. Gather around in family room and enjoy your favorite shows on the 65" TV in Family Room, or, if it's privacy you seek, retreat to 3rd bedroom/Den where there is a 50" TV. TVs in all Bedrooms. Master bedroom has a King bed, Queen in 2nd BR and 3rd bedroom is ensuite Den with a double Daybed (under trundle) and a sofabed. TVs in all bedrooms. Family room also equipped with two Full sofabeds. Fully equipped kitchen and ample towels and linens, washer/dryer. Master bath has shower over Jacuzzi tub; 2nd bathroom has step in shower. A parking pad that can accommodate 2 cars is steps to the door and will ensure you off street parking. Available for short term stays - 3 months plus 1 time cleaning fee of $95 as well as long term 4 mo plus 1 time $95 cleaning. Refundable security deposit required, providing all terms are met). Weekly stays also available. All utilities/Internet/wifi/TV/water included. Corporate/Traveling Nurses, Emory staff/students/Hospital recovery and production crews welcome!!!

NO SMOKING/NO PETS. Call/Text 404.578.8483 info for availability.



