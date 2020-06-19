All apartments in Druid Hills
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3

451 Durand Dr NE · (678) 403-0294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 Durand Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***

COVID-19 Move in special! $1,195/month for a 2-year lease. 1 year lease available for another $50 per month. Private apartment. Walk to Emory University and Fernbank. One bedroom, one full bath, big kitchen, good size living room and a study/dining room. Spacious and in great condition. Ample street parking available in front of the house, as well as a nice front yard. Fixed rate of $250 for utilities not included with the rental rate. Laundry available at no additional cost on the premises! Access to the unit is by following the stairs on the left side of the one and go up one flight of stairs. Property professionally managed by Aramis Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 have any available units?
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
