Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Such a great location for Emory CDC and Dekalb Medical. Walk to Druid Hills High! Pretty neighborhood just off N Decatur Rd near Clairmont.

This home has 2 bedrooms and one bath. The sunroom doubles as a great little home office. Separate formal rooms, galley kitchen opens up to patio and private fenced rear yard. One car garage. Hardwoods. Fireplace.