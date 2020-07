Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden tennis court

A great home! Walk to Emory & restaurants, PLUS a park in your backyard! Kitchen features SS appliances, gas range, microwave, dishwasher & stack washer/dryer. Full walk-up attic provides great additional storage. Park in back is so convenient but also screened by natural wooded area. It offers a large open play space, community garden, two tennis courts and is a NWF Wildlife Habitat. Access park from sidewalk one lot right of the house. 2nd park nearby.