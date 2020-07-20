1719 Ridgewood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Walking distance to the Emory Campus and Emory Village, convenient to the CDC, Children's Healthcare campus and downtown Decatur. Spacious home with a spectacular back yard! Two living spaces, office, separate dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. Three bedrooms and one bath up, one bedroom/one bath each on the main level and the walk-out terrace level. A screened porch with two ceiling fans adds three season living space. Property is also listed for sale. Online application process, application fee must be received prior to sending the application link. No pets!