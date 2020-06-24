All apartments in Druid Hills
1414 Emory Rd Ne

1414 Emory Road · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Emory Road, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Druid Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Prime location, 5 to 10-minute stroll to Emory University yet in a quiet residential area of Druid Hills. Classic Druid Hills architecture on a deep lot with of off-street parking in back of house and garage. Walk to Emory village restaurants or a little further to all that Virginia Highland has to offer.

Hardwood floors throughout and refinished, appliances, paint & lighting, full bath. Price includes all utilities and water/sewer as well as access to laundry facilities in the main house.

This is a gem and a great bargain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

