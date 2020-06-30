1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B

Amenities
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Cottage w/ Loft Walking Distance From Emory and Va Highlands!! - Not only does this 1 bed/ bath cottage sit on a beautiful, quiet neighborhood within walking distance of Emory University and Druid Hills Golf Club, but its unique location is merely minutes from VA Highlands, Ponce City Market, and Midtown, providing countless options for shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
This cottage also features- tile throughout the main area, kitchen and bathroom; a kitchen w/ a dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove; a stackable washer and dryer; a main room w/ a living area, breakfast area, a fireplace, and a carpeted loft area above; a spacious bedroom with carpet and plenty of closet space; a deck on the side off the house; off-street parking; and, the option to rent furnished.
Elementary:Fernbank
Middle:Druid Hills
High:Druid Hills
For more information, please contact:
Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com
