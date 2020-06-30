All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B

1146 Oakdale Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1146 Oakdale Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Cottage w/ Loft Walking Distance From Emory and Va Highlands!! - Not only does this 1 bed/ bath cottage sit on a beautiful, quiet neighborhood within walking distance of Emory University and Druid Hills Golf Club, but its unique location is merely minutes from VA Highlands, Ponce City Market, and Midtown, providing countless options for shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

This cottage also features- tile throughout the main area, kitchen and bathroom; a kitchen w/ a dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove; a stackable washer and dryer; a main room w/ a living area, breakfast area, a fireplace, and a carpeted loft area above; a spacious bedroom with carpet and plenty of closet space; a deck on the side off the house; off-street parking; and, the option to rent furnished.

Elementary:Fernbank
Middle:Druid Hills
High:Druid Hills

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE5437007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B have any available units?
1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B have?
Some of 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B offers parking.
Does 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B have a pool?
No, 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1146 Oakdale Road NE Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

