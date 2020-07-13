Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Brook Valley Apartments in Douglasville, Ga invites you to experience resort-style living at its finest. We are conveniently located just minutes from downtown Atlanta, Arbor Place Mall, and the Hartsfield International Airport and enjoy a close proximity to local interstates 285 and 20. At Brook Valley, our finely-appointed one and two bedroom apartments come with fully-equipped kitchens, private balconies, and ample storage space. Select units feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and custom bookshelves. Our community features a business center, playground, resort-style pool and tanning deck, fitness center, sports court, picnic areas with grills, clothing care center, and acres of naturally picturesque scenery! Our experienced, on-site staff members are waiting to introduce you to the best in apartment living that Douglasville has to offer!