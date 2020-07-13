All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Brook Valley

3492 Highway 5 · (832) 412-3451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA 30135

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0711 · Avail. Aug 16

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 0603 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brook Valley.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Brook Valley Apartments in Douglasville, Ga invites you to experience resort-style living at its finest. We are conveniently located just minutes from downtown Atlanta, Arbor Place Mall, and the Hartsfield International Airport and enjoy a close proximity to local interstates 285 and 20. At Brook Valley, our finely-appointed one and two bedroom apartments come with fully-equipped kitchens, private balconies, and ample storage space. Select units feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and custom bookshelves. Our community features a business center, playground, resort-style pool and tanning deck, fitness center, sports court, picnic areas with grills, clothing care center, and acres of naturally picturesque scenery! Our experienced, on-site staff members are waiting to introduce you to the best in apartment living that Douglasville has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 to 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brook Valley have any available units?
Brook Valley has 3 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does Brook Valley have?
Some of Brook Valley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brook Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Brook Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brook Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Brook Valley is pet friendly.
Does Brook Valley offer parking?
Yes, Brook Valley offers parking.
Does Brook Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brook Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brook Valley have a pool?
Yes, Brook Valley has a pool.
Does Brook Valley have accessible units?
No, Brook Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Brook Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brook Valley has units with dishwashers.
