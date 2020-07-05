All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 8942 Western Pines Drive.
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

8942 Western Pines Drive

8942 Western Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8942 Western Pines Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Large contemporary four bedroom home located on Western Pines Golf Course. Basement is great for playroom or media room. Big bonus room on second level. Porch overlooks huge, private backyard and the golf course. Hardwood floors on main level, updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Big secondary bedrooms.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8942 Western Pines Drive have any available units?
8942 Western Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8942 Western Pines Drive have?
Some of 8942 Western Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8942 Western Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8942 Western Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8942 Western Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8942 Western Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8942 Western Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 8942 Western Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8942 Western Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8942 Western Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8942 Western Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 8942 Western Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8942 Western Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 8942 Western Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8942 Western Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8942 Western Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

