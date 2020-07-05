8942 Western Pines Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Large contemporary four bedroom home located on Western Pines Golf Course. Basement is great for playroom or media room. Big bonus room on second level. Porch overlooks huge, private backyard and the golf course. Hardwood floors on main level, updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Big secondary bedrooms.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.