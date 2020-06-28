Rent Calculator
8335 Warren Dr
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM
8335 Warren Dr
8335 Warren Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8335 Warren Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated duplex in Douglasville. This property features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood flooring, new paint and fenced in backyard. Hurry, it will not last long. Welcome Homes!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8335 Warren Dr have any available units?
8335 Warren Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Douglasville, GA
.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Douglasville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8335 Warren Dr have?
Some of 8335 Warren Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8335 Warren Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8335 Warren Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 Warren Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8335 Warren Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglasville
.
Does 8335 Warren Dr offer parking?
No, 8335 Warren Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8335 Warren Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 Warren Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 Warren Dr have a pool?
No, 8335 Warren Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8335 Warren Dr have accessible units?
No, 8335 Warren Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 Warren Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8335 Warren Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
