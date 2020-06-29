All apartments in Douglasville
Douglasville, GA
8133 Cedar Mountain Road
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:26 PM

8133 Cedar Mountain Road

8133 Cedar Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

8133 Cedar Mountain Road, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Click here for your own very own virtual tour!

https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1477586?a=1#!/

Take me home to this property nestled in a nice country setting. This recently renovated home has a large yard including a storage building. The new vinyl plank floors, fresh modern gray paint, stainless steel appliances add great ambiance to this great little ranch! Even includes a large finished bonus room for entertaining. Located just west of Sweetwater Creek State Park, you will find this home where Chicago Ave turns into Cedar Mountain. Don't put it off....schedule a showing today!

Your smaller pets will love this HUGE Unfenced yard!! Ask about our pet policy . There are no breed or size restrictions.

Still want more info, contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can help schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria.

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1099.00 = your take home pay must be $3,297.00)
6. 1 year lease
7. Must be 18 to apply
8. No credit card in collections over $500

We currently do not except SEC8

Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant

Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management

Rental Terms: Rent: $1099, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,199, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8133 Cedar Mountain Road have any available units?
8133 Cedar Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8133 Cedar Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
8133 Cedar Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8133 Cedar Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8133 Cedar Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 8133 Cedar Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 8133 Cedar Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 8133 Cedar Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8133 Cedar Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8133 Cedar Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 8133 Cedar Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 8133 Cedar Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 8133 Cedar Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8133 Cedar Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8133 Cedar Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8133 Cedar Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8133 Cedar Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
