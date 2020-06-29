8133 Cedar Mountain Road

Amenities

https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1477586?a=1#!/



Take me home to this property nestled in a nice country setting. This recently renovated home has a large yard including a storage building. The new vinyl plank floors, fresh modern gray paint, stainless steel appliances add great ambiance to this great little ranch! Even includes a large finished bonus room for entertaining. Located just west of Sweetwater Creek State Park, you will find this home where Chicago Ave turns into Cedar Mountain. Don't put it off....schedule a showing today!



Your smaller pets will love this HUGE Unfenced yard!! Ask about our pet policy . There are no breed or size restrictions.



Still want more info, contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can help schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria.



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1099.00 = your take home pay must be $3,297.00)

6. 1 year lease

7. Must be 18 to apply

8. No credit card in collections over $500



We currently do not except SEC8



Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant



Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management



Rental Terms: Rent: $1099, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,199, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.