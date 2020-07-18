All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 4819 Lehigh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
4819 Lehigh Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

4819 Lehigh Drive

4819 Lehigh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4819 Lehigh Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming 3BR 2BA home features a pretty covered front porch and a sunny living room. The kitchen is bright and roomy with all appliances and has access to the backyard patio with plenty of room for play and cookouts. Our homes are going quickly, apply today! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Lehigh Drive have any available units?
4819 Lehigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 4819 Lehigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Lehigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Lehigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4819 Lehigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 4819 Lehigh Drive offer parking?
No, 4819 Lehigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Lehigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 Lehigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Lehigh Drive have a pool?
No, 4819 Lehigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Lehigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 4819 Lehigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Lehigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Lehigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4819 Lehigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4819 Lehigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College