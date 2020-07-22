2706 Timber Valley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/726967f023 ----

Looking for a big yard, in a great location? This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has character inside, and room to run around outside. On the ground level is a cozy family room, complete with a wood-burning fire place. Inside the garage is a finished bonus room, perfect for a media room, office, or home gym. On the second level are three bedrooms, including a large master with an en suite bathroom. The kitchen is open to what could be the dining room, or a second living room, separated only by a breakfast bar. And just off the kitchen is a second-story deck ready for the grill. The huge back yard is totally fenced in, and can be enjoyed from the screened in porch on the back of the house.



This home is in a great location, only minutes away from Interstate access, and loads of shopping and dining options.



Schedule your viewing today!



