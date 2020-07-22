All apartments in Douglas County
2706 Timber Valley Dr
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

2706 Timber Valley Dr

2706 Timber Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Timber Valley Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/726967f023 ----
Looking for a big yard, in a great location? This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has character inside, and room to run around outside. On the ground level is a cozy family room, complete with a wood-burning fire place. Inside the garage is a finished bonus room, perfect for a media room, office, or home gym. On the second level are three bedrooms, including a large master with an en suite bathroom. The kitchen is open to what could be the dining room, or a second living room, separated only by a breakfast bar. And just off the kitchen is a second-story deck ready for the grill. The huge back yard is totally fenced in, and can be enjoyed from the screened in porch on the back of the house.

This home is in a great location, only minutes away from Interstate access, and loads of shopping and dining options.

Schedule your viewing today!

Bonus Room
Garage
Stainless Steep Appliances
Storage Building
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Timber Valley Dr have any available units?
2706 Timber Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 2706 Timber Valley Dr have?
Some of 2706 Timber Valley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Timber Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Timber Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Timber Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Timber Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 2706 Timber Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Timber Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 2706 Timber Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Timber Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Timber Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 2706 Timber Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Timber Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 2706 Timber Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Timber Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Timber Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 Timber Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2706 Timber Valley Dr has units with air conditioning.
