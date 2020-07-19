1975 Chestnut Log Drive

Amenities

Fall in Love with this Beautiful 3 BR 2 BA Ranch Home in Quiet Neighborhood. Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Included Kitchen Appliances, Driveway Parking, Garage Converted Into Bonus For Extra Space. You Will Not Want To Miss The Screened Back Porch For Enjoying The Outdoors.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:Douglas;

Subdivision: Knotts Landing;

Sq. Footage: 1600;

Year Built: 1973;

Beds 3 Baths:2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Sweetwater;

Middle School: Factory Shoals;

High School: Lithia Springs Comprehensive;

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months

