Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:34 PM

1975 Chestnut Log Drive

1975 Chestnut Log Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1975 Chestnut Log Drive, Douglas County, GA 30122

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***
Fall in Love with this Beautiful 3 BR 2 BA Ranch Home in Quiet Neighborhood. Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Included Kitchen Appliances, Driveway Parking, Garage Converted Into Bonus For Extra Space. You Will Not Want To Miss The Screened Back Porch For Enjoying The Outdoors.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:Douglas;
Subdivision: Knotts Landing;
Sq. Footage: 1600;
Year Built: 1973;
Beds 3 Baths:2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Sweetwater;
Middle School: Factory Shoals;
High School: Lithia Springs Comprehensive;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1973

Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Chestnut Log Drive have any available units?
1975 Chestnut Log Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 1975 Chestnut Log Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Chestnut Log Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Chestnut Log Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1975 Chestnut Log Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 1975 Chestnut Log Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1975 Chestnut Log Drive offers parking.
Does 1975 Chestnut Log Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1975 Chestnut Log Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Chestnut Log Drive have a pool?
No, 1975 Chestnut Log Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1975 Chestnut Log Drive have accessible units?
No, 1975 Chestnut Log Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Chestnut Log Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1975 Chestnut Log Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1975 Chestnut Log Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1975 Chestnut Log Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
