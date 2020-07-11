Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Apartments.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
playground
tennis court
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations. Contact us today to discuss your new apartment and make your move to Parkside Apartments. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $49 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per Unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Parkside Apartments have any available units?
Parkside Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $860 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,150. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Parkside Apartments have?
Some of Parkside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $500 OFF SECOND MONTH. Must Move In by July 25th. Don't Miss This Awesome Special!
Is Parkside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has a pool.
Does Parkside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has units with air conditioning.