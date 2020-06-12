/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
161 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doraville, GA
Northwoods
9 Units Available
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1239 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
34 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
945 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
11 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1167 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.
23 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1072 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Contact for Availability
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
In search of an apartment home near Atlanta? Search no more! A beautifully designed apartment complex located close to all of Atlanta's major arteries, entertainment, and unique cuisine dining.
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.
1 Unit Available
2969 Aspen Woods Entry
2969 Aspen Woods Entry, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET MAKE THIS A GREAT HOME. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND A VIEW TO THE FAMILY ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Doraville
26 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$968
1405 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
12 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1158 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
24 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1165 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
21 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Huntley Hills
23 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1240 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
29 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1021 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
Huntley Hills
15 Units Available
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1134 sqft
Every apartment in this gated community boasts balconies, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and walk-in showers. Less than 10 minutes from Perimeter Mall. Closeness to I-285 and I-85 a boon for commuters.
2 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1165 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
6 Units Available
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1265 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights At Chamblee in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
713 Seasons Parkway
713 Seasons Parkway Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1275 sqft
713 Seasons Parkway Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Bottom-Floor Condo...
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
4002 E Johnson Circle
4002 East Johnson Circle, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1098 sqft
RENOVATED & UPDATED. Super convenient Chamblee location inside the 285 perimeter. Cute bungalow in Shallowford Heights. New Doraville sight is visible from front yard. Bright open floor plan with updated kitchen and Bathroom.
Dresden East
1 Unit Available
3078 Quantum Lane
3078 Quantum Lane, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1329 sqft
AMAZING SPECIAL! (only $500 deposit) Inside the perimeter luxury living in Chamblee! Imagine the convenience of your new home located at Dresden Heights.
1 Unit Available
3337 N Embry Circle
3337 North Embry Circle, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH SEPARATE ENTRY AND NO SHARED LIVING SPACE. Private lit entry and convenient street parking. Spacious layout includes two over-sized bedrooms & living space, full bathroom, kitchen & stackable washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
108 North Woodland Drive
108 North Woodland Court, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
984 sqft
Clean Ranch. Great Location, Great Price - Available Now! Single-family home in Doraville(just north of Atlanta) for rent.Two bedrooms, one bath. Home includes a carport, screened in patio, and a deck with a sizable backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Doraville
23 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1091 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
