4258 Spruce Pine Alley

Gated community nestled in Doraville just off the I-285 w/easy access to I-85 and 400. Modern 3 level town home design. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Quick access to I-85, Perimeter mall, Buckhead, Midtown, Downtown. Dunwoody High School district. Modern design with trend linear fireplace, 10' ceilings. Hardwoods throughout main level and on stairs and loft. Tile floors in all baths. Gourmet kitchen, XL island, SS appliances , 42 inch cabinetry. 2 car garage Pool & clubhouse, 3 miles of walking trails & sidewalks,bocce court, fire pit, and dog park.