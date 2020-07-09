All apartments in Doraville
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

4256 Spruce Pine Alley

4256 Spruce Pine Alley · No Longer Available
Location

4256 Spruce Pine Alley, Doraville, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b8d26a08c ---- MUST SEE!!!! Gated community nestled in Doraville just off the I-285 w/easy access to I-85. 3 level townhome design. On-trend linear fireplace in family room. 10\' ceilings and 5-inch hardwoods throughout the main level and also on stairs and loft. Gourmet kitchen, XL island, SS appliances (Plus re-frig.), 42-inch cabinetry, 2-inch blinds throughout, and rear garage for luxury curb appeal. Enjoy a dog park, pool, biking and walking trails, parks, resort-style amenities, and much more. Tenants will be responsible for the HOA fees of $100/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 Spruce Pine Alley have any available units?
4256 Spruce Pine Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 4256 Spruce Pine Alley have?
Some of 4256 Spruce Pine Alley's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 Spruce Pine Alley currently offering any rent specials?
4256 Spruce Pine Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 Spruce Pine Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 Spruce Pine Alley is pet friendly.
Does 4256 Spruce Pine Alley offer parking?
Yes, 4256 Spruce Pine Alley offers parking.
Does 4256 Spruce Pine Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 Spruce Pine Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 Spruce Pine Alley have a pool?
Yes, 4256 Spruce Pine Alley has a pool.
Does 4256 Spruce Pine Alley have accessible units?
No, 4256 Spruce Pine Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 Spruce Pine Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 4256 Spruce Pine Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4256 Spruce Pine Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 4256 Spruce Pine Alley does not have units with air conditioning.

