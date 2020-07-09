4256 Spruce Pine Alley

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b8d26a08c ---- MUST SEE!!!! Gated community nestled in Doraville just off the I-285 w/easy access to I-85. 3 level townhome design. On-trend linear fireplace in family room. 10\' ceilings and 5-inch hardwoods throughout the main level and also on stairs and loft. Gourmet kitchen, XL island, SS appliances (Plus re-frig.), 42-inch cabinetry, 2-inch blinds throughout, and rear garage for luxury curb appeal. Enjoy a dog park, pool, biking and walking trails, parks, resort-style amenities, and much more. Tenants will be responsible for the HOA fees of $100/month.