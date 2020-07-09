4017 Doral Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** Call before applying, we have received multiple applications **



View this gem in Doraville. You will be in for a surprise when you enter this 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home. Remodeled through out, featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer bathroom, built in bookcase in family room. This home lets you enjoy close proximity to shopping & restaurants.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: small dog only

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (720) 545-0053.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.