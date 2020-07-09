All apartments in Doraville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4017 Doral Drive

4017 Doral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Doral Drive, Doraville, GA 30360

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
** Call before applying, we have received multiple applications **

View this gem in Doraville. You will be in for a surprise when you enter this 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home. Remodeled through out, featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer bathroom, built in bookcase in family room. This home lets you enjoy close proximity to shopping & restaurants.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: small dog only
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent
Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (720) 545-0053.
Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Doral Drive have any available units?
4017 Doral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 4017 Doral Drive have?
Some of 4017 Doral Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Doral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Doral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Doral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 Doral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4017 Doral Drive offer parking?
No, 4017 Doral Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4017 Doral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Doral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Doral Drive have a pool?
No, 4017 Doral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Doral Drive have accessible units?
No, 4017 Doral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Doral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 Doral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4017 Doral Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4017 Doral Drive has units with air conditioning.

