3530 Wilton Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Nice ranch with pool! - Great Location! Spacious ranch with in ground pool! Inside the Perimeter, easy access I-285, I-85, GA-141 and Buford Hwy. Minutes from Brookhaven, Buckhead, Midtown and Marta train station! Hardwood floors throughout. All appliances are included, covered porch! House features 3 beds and 2 baths. Private cul-de-sac location. Fenced in yard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5344968)