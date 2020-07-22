All apartments in Doraville
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

3530 Wilton Ave

3530 Wilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Wilton Avenue, Doraville, GA 30340
Northwoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice ranch with pool! - Great Location! Spacious ranch with in ground pool! Inside the Perimeter, easy access I-285, I-85, GA-141 and Buford Hwy. Minutes from Brookhaven, Buckhead, Midtown and Marta train station! Hardwood floors throughout. All appliances are included, covered porch! House features 3 beds and 2 baths. Private cul-de-sac location. Fenced in yard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5344968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Wilton Ave have any available units?
3530 Wilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 3530 Wilton Ave have?
Some of 3530 Wilton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Wilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Wilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Wilton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Wilton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Wilton Ave offer parking?
No, 3530 Wilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Wilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Wilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Wilton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3530 Wilton Ave has a pool.
Does 3530 Wilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3530 Wilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Wilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Wilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 Wilton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 Wilton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
