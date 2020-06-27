2468 Ridgeway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking garage

Don't miss out on this builders own renovated home. Lots of extra bells and whistles on a beautiful lot in a tranquil setting. Wonderful open floorplan and gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appls, double ovens plus a wetbar off the liv/din. Vaulted ceiling in liv.area with stone fireplace.Covered screen porch gives great views to the firepit. Outside of the 3 bdrms there is a bonus room on the lower level great for office/gym or 4th bdrm. Fenced and gated front yard and backyard is also fenced in.There is a two car garage with additional extra storage.