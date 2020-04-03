All apartments in Dock Junction
159 Promenade Place

159 Promenade Pl · (912) 222-0823
Location

159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA 31520
Dock Junction

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles. This 2 story residence has 19'ft ceilings in the living & dining areas, luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring throughout (no carpet), ceiling fans, recessed lighting, galley style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, & much more. The spacious downstairs master bedroom suite offers a walk-in shower & separate tub. 2 large bedrooms & full bath w/dual vanity are located upstairs. Attached one car garage & driveway for additional parking. Inviting front porch with plenty of room for some outdoor furnishings. Lawn maintenance included. Great lake views & a designated fenced pet park. Minimum 1 year lease, security deposit $1300, application fee required for credit & references. Pets considered w/non-refundable pet fee. Hurry Hurry!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Promenade Place have any available units?
159 Promenade Place has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 Promenade Place have?
Some of 159 Promenade Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Promenade Place currently offering any rent specials?
159 Promenade Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Promenade Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Promenade Place is pet friendly.
Does 159 Promenade Place offer parking?
Yes, 159 Promenade Place does offer parking.
Does 159 Promenade Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Promenade Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Promenade Place have a pool?
No, 159 Promenade Place does not have a pool.
Does 159 Promenade Place have accessible units?
No, 159 Promenade Place does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Promenade Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Promenade Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Promenade Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Promenade Place does not have units with air conditioning.
