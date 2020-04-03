159 Promenade Place

Amenities
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles. This 2 story residence has 19'ft ceilings in the living & dining areas, luxury vinyl plank and tile flooring throughout (no carpet), ceiling fans, recessed lighting, galley style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, & much more. The spacious downstairs master bedroom suite offers a walk-in shower & separate tub. 2 large bedrooms & full bath w/dual vanity are located upstairs. Attached one car garage & driveway for additional parking. Inviting front porch with plenty of room for some outdoor furnishings. Lawn maintenance included. Great lake views & a designated fenced pet park. Minimum 1 year lease, security deposit $1300, application fee required for credit & references. Pets considered w/non-refundable pet fee. Hurry Hurry!!