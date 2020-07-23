Rent Calculator
Last updated July 21 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
942 Pine Roc Drive
942 Pine Roc Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
942 Pine Roc Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
All Brick Ranch sittin on levellot, 4bdrms, 1.5 baths, Sep Living, Sep Dining, Large Family Room, Eat In Kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 942 Pine Roc Drive have any available units?
942 Pine Roc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 942 Pine Roc Drive have?
Some of 942 Pine Roc Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 942 Pine Roc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
942 Pine Roc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Pine Roc Drive pet-friendly?
No, 942 Pine Roc Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 942 Pine Roc Drive offer parking?
Yes, 942 Pine Roc Drive offers parking.
Does 942 Pine Roc Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Pine Roc Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Pine Roc Drive have a pool?
No, 942 Pine Roc Drive does not have a pool.
Does 942 Pine Roc Drive have accessible units?
No, 942 Pine Roc Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Pine Roc Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 Pine Roc Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Pine Roc Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 Pine Roc Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
