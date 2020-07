Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers plenty of space and a bonus room. Bright open family room with a fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master suite offers ceiling fan, walkin closet and reading area. Large master bath with his and her sinks, and separate shower/tub.



Call or text Theresa for details at 470-356-5632.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.