Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Super Cute & Charming 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Lithonia! - This Super Charming Home is Waiting Just for You! Inside includes 2 Story Foyer, Fireplace in Family Room, Open Kitchen with Appliances and Separate Dining Room. Home also features a nice Private Backyard to enjoy & Attached Garage! Situated in a Cul-de-sac, this home is convenient to several parks for those who love the Outdoors!



Don't delay - Visit All3Realty to schedule your self-viewing TODAY!



(RLNE3240224)