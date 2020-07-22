All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:35 PM

6545 Carriage Lane

6545 Carriage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6545 Carriage Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 Carriage Lane have any available units?
6545 Carriage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6545 Carriage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6545 Carriage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 Carriage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6545 Carriage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6545 Carriage Lane offer parking?
No, 6545 Carriage Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6545 Carriage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6545 Carriage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 Carriage Lane have a pool?
No, 6545 Carriage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6545 Carriage Lane have accessible units?
No, 6545 Carriage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 Carriage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6545 Carriage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6545 Carriage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6545 Carriage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
