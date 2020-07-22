All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
5372 Salem Springs Dr
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

5372 Salem Springs Dr

5372 Salem Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5372 Salem Springs Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ee78d7039 ----
Welcome Home to this GORGEOUS, Fully Renovated 3 Br Lithonia home!!! Features include: Vaulted Ceiling in Fireplace Family Room. Plush New Carpeting throughout!!! Master Retreat on Main Living Level w/ en-suite. Large Soaking Tub & HUGE Dressing Room/Closet. Laundry Hook-Up is on the Main Living Level, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bathroom on Lower Level. 2 Car Garage. Lovely Back Yard w/Multi-Level Wooden Deck is perfect for entertaining. Call 404-609-0144 to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5372 Salem Springs Dr have any available units?
5372 Salem Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5372 Salem Springs Dr have?
Some of 5372 Salem Springs Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5372 Salem Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5372 Salem Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5372 Salem Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5372 Salem Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5372 Salem Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5372 Salem Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 5372 Salem Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5372 Salem Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5372 Salem Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 5372 Salem Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5372 Salem Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 5372 Salem Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5372 Salem Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5372 Salem Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5372 Salem Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5372 Salem Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
