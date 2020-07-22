5372 Salem Springs Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Welcome Home to this GORGEOUS, Fully Renovated 3 Br Lithonia home!!! Features include: Vaulted Ceiling in Fireplace Family Room. Plush New Carpeting throughout!!! Master Retreat on Main Living Level w/ en-suite. Large Soaking Tub & HUGE Dressing Room/Closet. Laundry Hook-Up is on the Main Living Level, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bathroom on Lower Level. 2 Car Garage. Lovely Back Yard w/Multi-Level Wooden Deck is perfect for entertaining. Call 404-609-0144 to schedule your tour today!