5338 Timor Trail

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Level situated in Lithonia. Freshly painted throughout. Property includes Level Driveway Parking, Lovely Lot with Mature Landscaping, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Appliances, Separate Dining Area, Carpet, Family Room, and Large Rec Room/Den for Entertaining with Separate Entrance. This is a great location and will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1979



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1100

