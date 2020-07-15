All apartments in DeKalb County
5338 Timor Trail
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:53 PM

5338 Timor Trail

5338 Timor Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5338 Timor Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Level situated in Lithonia. Freshly painted throughout. Property includes Level Driveway Parking, Lovely Lot with Mature Landscaping, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Appliances, Separate Dining Area, Carpet, Family Room, and Large Rec Room/Den for Entertaining with Separate Entrance. This is a great location and will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1979

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1100
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 Timor Trail have any available units?
5338 Timor Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 5338 Timor Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5338 Timor Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 Timor Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5338 Timor Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5338 Timor Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5338 Timor Trail offers parking.
Does 5338 Timor Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5338 Timor Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 Timor Trail have a pool?
No, 5338 Timor Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5338 Timor Trail have accessible units?
No, 5338 Timor Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 Timor Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5338 Timor Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5338 Timor Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5338 Timor Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
