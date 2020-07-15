Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5226 Oaktree Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5226 Oaktree Trl
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5226 Oaktree Trl
5226 Oaktree Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5226 Oaktree Trail, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5226 Oaktree Trl Available 03/30/20 -
Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no evictions, money judgments or bankruptcies in the last seven years.
WILL BE MOVE IN READY END OF MARCH!
(RLNE5614999)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5226 Oaktree Trl have any available units?
5226 Oaktree Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 5226 Oaktree Trl currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Oaktree Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Oaktree Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5226 Oaktree Trl is pet friendly.
Does 5226 Oaktree Trl offer parking?
No, 5226 Oaktree Trl does not offer parking.
Does 5226 Oaktree Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Oaktree Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Oaktree Trl have a pool?
No, 5226 Oaktree Trl does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Oaktree Trl have accessible units?
No, 5226 Oaktree Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Oaktree Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 Oaktree Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5226 Oaktree Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5226 Oaktree Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
