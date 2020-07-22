All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
5035 W Mountain St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

5035 W Mountain St

5035 West Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Location

5035 West Mountain Street, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
5035 W Mountain St Available 04/15/20 3 Bed 2 Bath in Stone Mountain! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1470486

Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is perfect for a family or roommates. The home has an open floor plan with a large family room & dining room. There's a beautiful large patio door that opens to a deck with built-in seating, and a large shaded backyard. The kitchen has a large fridge and flat-top range and new kitchen flooring.Washer/dryer hookups are in the attached garage.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 5035 W Mountain St is currently being rented for $1090/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5662095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 W Mountain St have any available units?
5035 W Mountain St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5035 W Mountain St have?
Some of 5035 W Mountain St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 W Mountain St currently offering any rent specials?
5035 W Mountain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 W Mountain St pet-friendly?
No, 5035 W Mountain St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5035 W Mountain St offer parking?
Yes, 5035 W Mountain St offers parking.
Does 5035 W Mountain St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 W Mountain St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 W Mountain St have a pool?
No, 5035 W Mountain St does not have a pool.
Does 5035 W Mountain St have accessible units?
No, 5035 W Mountain St does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 W Mountain St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5035 W Mountain St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 W Mountain St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5035 W Mountain St does not have units with air conditioning.
