All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4982 Brookstone Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4982 Brookstone Parkway
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:30 PM

4982 Brookstone Parkway

4982 Brookstone Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4982 Brookstone Parkway, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4982 Brookstone Parkway have any available units?
4982 Brookstone Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4982 Brookstone Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4982 Brookstone Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4982 Brookstone Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4982 Brookstone Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 4982 Brookstone Parkway offer parking?
No, 4982 Brookstone Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 4982 Brookstone Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4982 Brookstone Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4982 Brookstone Parkway have a pool?
No, 4982 Brookstone Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4982 Brookstone Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4982 Brookstone Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4982 Brookstone Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4982 Brookstone Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4982 Brookstone Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4982 Brookstone Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane
Lithonia, GA 30058

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University