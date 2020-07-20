Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FABULOUS RANCH RENTAL IN THE QUIET CHESTNUT SUB-DIVISION . HURRY!! WON'T LAST LONG. TOTALLY RENOVATED NEW CARPET, VINYL AND PAINT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road have any available units?
4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road have?
Some of 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road pet-friendly?
No, 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road offer parking?
Yes, 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road offers parking.
Does 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4860 Browns Mill Ferry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
