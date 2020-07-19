4670 Wendover Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****NEW LISTING***Three Level Spacious Home***Move-In Ready!! - Recently renovated 4br/3ba split level home. Open floor plan, with a large and inviting living room that opens up to the dining room. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are a nice size with 3 upstairs and one downstairs. In addition to the bedroom, the lower level also has a full bathroom and a den with a lovely brick fireplace and access to the large private back yard (unfenced). You will be minutes away from MARTA, schools, shopping, major highways, and Stone Mountain Park. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****



(RLNE3756430)