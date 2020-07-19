All apartments in DeKalb County
4670 Wendover Drive
4670 Wendover Drive

4670 Wendover Drive · No Longer Available
4670 Wendover Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****NEW LISTING***Three Level Spacious Home***Move-In Ready!! - Recently renovated 4br/3ba split level home. Open floor plan, with a large and inviting living room that opens up to the dining room. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are a nice size with 3 upstairs and one downstairs. In addition to the bedroom, the lower level also has a full bathroom and a den with a lovely brick fireplace and access to the large private back yard (unfenced). You will be minutes away from MARTA, schools, shopping, major highways, and Stone Mountain Park. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 4670 Wendover Drive have any available units?
4670 Wendover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4670 Wendover Drive have?
Some of 4670 Wendover Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Wendover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Wendover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 Wendover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4670 Wendover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4670 Wendover Drive offer parking?
No, 4670 Wendover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4670 Wendover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4670 Wendover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 Wendover Drive have a pool?
No, 4670 Wendover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4670 Wendover Drive have accessible units?
No, 4670 Wendover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 Wendover Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4670 Wendover Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4670 Wendover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4670 Wendover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
