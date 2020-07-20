All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:03 AM

4553 Post Ridge Lane

4553 Post Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4553 Post Ridge Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Post Ridge Lane have any available units?
4553 Post Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 4553 Post Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Post Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Post Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4553 Post Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4553 Post Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 4553 Post Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4553 Post Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Post Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Post Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4553 Post Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4553 Post Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4553 Post Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Post Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4553 Post Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4553 Post Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4553 Post Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
