Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW! Check out this spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath while it is still available! This wonderful home is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and carpet and boasts a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, a large en-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. The home has an enclosed garage and spacious bedrooms.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.