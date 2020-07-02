All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3909 Riverside Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3909 Riverside Parkway
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:16 PM

3909 Riverside Parkway

3909 Riverside Parkway · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3909 Riverside Parkway, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Riverside Parkway have any available units?
3909 Riverside Parkway has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3909 Riverside Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Riverside Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Riverside Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Riverside Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Riverside Parkway offer parking?
No, 3909 Riverside Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Riverside Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Riverside Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Riverside Parkway have a pool?
No, 3909 Riverside Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Riverside Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3909 Riverside Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Riverside Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Riverside Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 Riverside Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 Riverside Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3909 Riverside Parkway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity