Last updated March 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

3893 River Ridge Court

3893 River Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3893 River Ridge Court, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 River Ridge Court have any available units?
3893 River Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3893 River Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3893 River Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 River Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3893 River Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 3893 River Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 3893 River Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 3893 River Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3893 River Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 River Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 3893 River Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3893 River Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3893 River Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 River Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3893 River Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3893 River Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3893 River Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
